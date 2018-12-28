YoParker Launches a Mobile App for Online Parking Spot Booking; Aims at Providing Economical Parking Places in India

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, December 28, 2018/PRNewswire/ --YoParker, an online parking spot booking platform, launched their mobile app on 15th May 2018. Headquartered at New Delhi, the company focuses on providing easy parking services available digitally to all vehicle owners. It has gained a large number of loyal clientele in a short span of time since the date of its commencement.With over 200 million vehicles on the road all across India, the heavy traffic push and parking issues are now an everyday concern for all. Even if a parking slot available, the unregulated parking tariffs and security risks hamper ease of access to these parking places. YoParker has come up with a remarkable solution to this problem. It brings together all available parking spaces for the commuters at minimal rates and ease of online access.A continuous increase in the number of on-road vehicles and inadequate space to support them is a big challenge in India today. Since its inception, YoParker has made finding the nearest parking space for vehicles effortless by touching base with thousands of parking slots in more than 170 cities PAN India. They offer hourly, daily, weekly as well as monthly parking slot booking facility. YoParker also continually offers special rates, discounts, referrals for its users. Furthermore, they provide 24*7 support to all their customers. Commenting on the core idea of YoParker, the founder, Mr. Ram Gadekar, an IIT Kanpur alumni said, "As daily commuters, we have ourselves faced issues in finding a safe and hassle-free parking slot for our vehicles. This was the major driving force behind YoParker. For simplifying online vehicle parking across the nation, we came up with our 'LOOK-BOOK- PARK' concept for advance booking of parking slots at the click of an app or from our official website. It is a three-step process wherein you download the app, register yourself and book your parking space. Our idea was to make the availability, booking and management of parking slots completely digital and we believe we are succeeding in doing so."Even after their untiring efforts to ensure confirmed parking slots in advance for the vehicle owners, there was a limitation on the available parking slots in the cities. YoParker came up with a solution to this by allowing people to earn huge revenue by listing their unused property on the app for parking. The user just needs to register the property on the app which will be listed on YoParker only after the Team visits and checks for quality standards. The process is entirely secure and gives the real-time access of the earning and parking bookings.On asking, Mr. Gadekar added, "YoParker also provides an earning opportunity to the people who have an unused space in their building, apartment or colony. This way we are facilitating the efficient use of available spaces to the vehicle owners PAN India. Also, we are making additions to our database on a daily basis and want to expand all over India. Our listed parking spaces include parking slots near airports, metro stations, railway stations, bus stands, shopping malls, amusement parks, apartments, schools, hospitals, hotels and religious places among others."About YoParker YoParker is an online parking spot booking platform which facilitates the advance booking of parking slots and the listing of available spaces for parking with their mobile app or from their website. The company is presently serving clientele in more than 170 cities PAN India and is looking forward to expanding its services across the nation.For more details visit https://www.yoparker.com/Source: YoParker PWRPWR