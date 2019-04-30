Yorgos Lanthimos, Pawel Pawlikowski join Inarritu as Cannes jury

Cannes, Apr 30 (PTI) "The Birdman" director Alejandro Gonzales Inarritu, who serves as the jury president at this year's Cannes international film festival, will be joined by prestige names such as Yorgos Lanthimos, and Pawe? Pawlikowski. Four women and four men, from four continents and from seven different nationalities, will join Inarritu in selecting the winners from the competition segment of the festival.Besides Lanthimos ("The Favourite"), Pawlikowski ("Cold War"), the members include American actor Elle Fanning, Senegalese actor and comedian Maimouna NDiaye, American indie filmmaker Kelly Reichardt, French comic book creator-director Enki Bilal, Italian filmmaker Alice Rohrwacher and French-Moroccan screenwriter-director Robin Campillo."The Cannes' Jury is invited to see films directed by the greatest filmmakers of our time - which is the case again this year. Everyone of the directors being part of the competition also has to know they will be considered by strong artists - which is also the case!," Pierre Lescure and Thierry Frmaux said in a statement.The festival runs from May 14 to May 25. PTI BK BKBK