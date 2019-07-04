You have given me wings to fly: Shahid Kapoor thanks fans for 'Kabir Singh' success

Mumbai, Jul 5 (PTI) With "Kabir Singh" soaring past the Rs 200 crore-mark at the box office, actor Shahid Kapoor on Thursday penned an open letter to thank his fans for embracing the "most flawed character" he has ever played.The film, which released on a non-holiday weekend on June 21, is Shahid's biggest solo hit and continues to mint money in theatres despite critics blasting the movie's celebration of toxic masculinity.Shahid alluded to the criticism in his letter where he thanked fans for not judging the character. "Thank you for understanding him, forgiving him and loving him with all your heart. We all fall apart. And we all must strive to rise from our faults. To be better. To be wiser. To be kinder. He is flawed. So are we all. "You didn't judge him you experienced him. You understood him. I have never ever felt so thankful. The most flawed character I have ever played has become my most loved," he said in the letter. Shahid said the audience's trust in the film gives more power to brave choices, like "Kabir Singh". "You have given me wings to fly. To not only be burdened by the need to be loved to be a star but to have the courage to be hated in equal measure to be an actor. Here's to cinema mirroring life. "To protagonists who don't have to be restricted by their goodness and can be human and imperfect. There is perfection in imperfection and that is the beauty and the challenge of this human life. Thank you," the actor added. The film, directed by Sandeep Vanga Reddy, is a remake of Telugu hit "Arjun Reddy". The Hindi remake also stars Kiara Advani. PTI RDS BK RDSRDS