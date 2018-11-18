You have to have nerves of steel to direct: Kristin Scott Thomas

London, Nov 18 (PTI) Kristin Scott Thomas says taking on direction turned out to be a frustrating exercise for her.The 58-year-old actor, who stepped into director's shoes with "The Sea Change", says her move into directing "became a bit of a joke" for others."It's very, very frustrating. You have to have nerves of steel. (It took so long that it) became a bit of a joke 'Kristin's directing this film,' ha ha. It's a life's work," Thomas said, according to FemaleFirst."The Sea of Change" is adapted from Elizabeth Jane Howard's novel of the same name.The actor said her experience has made her appreciate her 1996 Oscar-winning movie "The English Patient", which was adapted from Michael Ondaatje's novel."Now I know how difficult it is to do an adaptation of a brilliant novel. The adaptation of 'The English Patient' is just so beautiful it's like a cousin, it flows alongside the book," she said.Thomas was also nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actress for "The English Patient" but lost to Susan Sarandon for "Dead Man Walking". PTI RDSRDS