Young couple commits suicide by jumping in front of train in Jaipur

Jaipur, Jul 11 (PTI) A young couple allegedly committed suicide on Thursday by jumping in front of a moving train here, police said.Mayank Meena (22) and Sharmila (18) allegedly jumped in front of the Gareeb Nawaz Express near the Hingonia cow shelter in the city, Kanota police station in-charge Narendra Kumar Khinchar said.The bodies were handed over to their family members after post-mortem, Khinchar said.The officer said a case has been registered under CrPc section 174 and an investigation underway. PTI AG IJT