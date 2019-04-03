Young couple found hanging from tree in Rajasthan

Jaipur, Apr 3 (PTI) In a suspected suicide pact, a 19-year-old man and a minor girl were found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan's Barmer district on Wednesday, police said.The deceased-- Rugharam Bheel (19) and the girl allegedly committed suicide over their failed relationship, assistant sub-inspector, Gomaram said.Both were neighbours residing in Ranisara village of Sanau tehsil, he added.The bodies were handed over to family members after a post-mortem examination, the officer added. PTI AG AD RHLRHL