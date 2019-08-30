Young Dynamic Ankit Tamang, Sets New Milestones for China Gate

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Krishna Tamang Along Ankit Tamang- The Brain Behind The High-Profile, Swanky Restaurant Chain, China Gate Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire IndiaChina gate group since 1993 is one of the most dynamic and innovative chains of restaurants in the country showcasing a versatile portfolio of dining concepts. With diverse accolades and brands such as extravagant Global Fusion, ethnic Caravan Serai, signature China Gate, sporty TAP, cozy Hometown Cafe, upbeat Bora Bora, cool Red Box, royal catering By Chef and speedy service wonder box Break Time located in the revered and happening places of the Mumbai city.Restaurateurs are generally a likeable bunch of peopleflamboyant, well-traveled, athletic and smooth-talking. Ankit Tamang believes that hard work is enough for a man to turn his maybes into reality is no different. Starting out as a young budding entrepreneur, he is the genius behind one of the most famous food chains in Mumbai.Ankit Tamang is the name to reckon for those who are remotely interested in fine dine. He has steadily taken over the gastronomic revolution that has swept the country. His restaurants are as loved for their cuisine as for their indefinable aura of chic comfort and camaraderie.An avid believer of hard work, he went on to explore other creative avenues to create business plan on independent values along with his father Krishna Tamang as he joined China 5 years back.Ankit Tamang is the creative mind, behind launching much praised hot spots in Mumbai, to name a few- Global Fusion outlets in Versova, Sakinaka, Worli and TAP Sakinaka. Besides his love for food & travel, Ankit loves to explore his hobbies which involves sports. Soccer & Calisthenics are two of his most loved & favorite activities. In fact, considering his fit body, his love for sports doesn't come as a surprise. As an ambitious restaurateur, Ankit visited Singapore & Dubai to explore ideas and worked with some of the top restaurants. Ankit Tamang mentions, We have a vision to be one of Indias most renowned establishment in the hospitality industry. As China Gate team, we are coming up with new establishments located in the happening places of Mumbai city, allowing each & every person space to experiment & indulge their senses with something elite & exclusive.Ankit Tamangs sterling reputation as an expert entrepreneur is matched only by the enormous warmth and goodwill his name generates among the citys food-loving elite. PWRPWR