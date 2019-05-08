Young writers, Urdu veterans dominate Hindi bestseller list

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) Urdu veterans in poetry and emerging writers in fiction category dominated a recently released list of Hindi bestsellers.The Dainik Jagran and Nielsen Bookscan Bestseller list included 10 books each in four categories -- Fiction, Non-fiction, Poetry, and Translation."The list offers the best-selling books between January 2019 to March 2019 quarter from the Hindi bestseller list," the organisation said.Among the books that made it to the fiction bestseller list include three of writer Satya Vyas -- "Banaras Talkies", "Chaurasi" and "Dilli Darbar" and two of Nilotpal Mrinal -- "Aughad" and "Dark Horse: Ek Ankahi Dastan".In the poetry section, where poet-lyricist Piyush Mishra's "Tum Meri Jaan Ho Razia Bee" topped the chart and "Kuch Ishq Kiya Kuch Kamm Kiya" find a mention in the top five, Rahat Indori's "Do Kadam Aur Sahi" and "Naraz" were also featured in the top 10 along with Gulzar's "Paji Nazmain"."This kind of effort is worthwhile for the Hindi world. Seeing this list, the authors are also writing on subjects related to the readers' interest," K Sreenivasarao, Secretary, Sahitya Akademi, said at the event.Author Ashok Kumar Pandey's "Kashmirnama", Manav Kaul's "Tumhare Baare Mein", and Vijai Trivedi's "Har Nahi Manoonga: Ek Atal Jeevan Gatha" along with "Yada Yada hi Yogi" were some of the top rated books in the non-fiction category.The best-seller list included not only books originally penned in Hindi, but also translations of several bestselling English works."Sita - Mithila Ki Yoddha", the Hindi translation of Amish Tripathi's "Sita: Warrior of Mithila" by Urmila Gupta, topped the list. It was followed by former president A P J Abdul Kalam's autobiography "Meri Jeevan Yatra" and "Revolution 2020" by Chetan Bhagat. Amish Tripathi's "Amar Bharat" and Twinkle Khanna's "Mrs Funny Bones", also made it to the list. PTI MG MAHMAH