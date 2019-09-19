Your-Space Announces Senior Leadership Appointment to Strengthen Its Footprint

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Veteran banker - KR Kamath joins Your-Space as the Chairperson of the Company board Mumbai, Maharashtra, India: Business Wire IndiaIndias premier student housing brand, Your-Space today announced its senior leadership team to further strengthen the companys operations and power next phase of growth. Veteran ex-banker, KR Kamath has been appointed as the Chairperson of the Company board. In his new role, Kamath will spearhead the startups expansion plans and deliver the promise of redefining the student living experience.Shubha Lal has been appointed COO whereas Nidhi Kumra leads as the CEO of Your-Space which has 21 hostels with 2,500 beds at present and is fast expanding and aims to grow by crossing the mark of 75,000 beds across India. Karan Kaushish will head the marketing initiatives of the startup.Kamath joins Your-Space after enjoying an elaborate banking career of 38 years across 4 public sector banks - Bank of India, Corporation Bank, Punjab National Bank and Allahabad Bank of which he held the position of Chairman and Managing Director of the latter two. He has also headed industry bodies like Indian Banks Association (IBA), Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) and Indian Institute for Banking & Finance (IIBF) facilitating development of sound and progressive banking policies.The seasoned banker brings with him wealth of experience and expertise with an aim to pass on his learnings to the future generations of business leaders. Commenting on his appointment, Nidhi Kumra, Co-founder and CEO at Your-Space said, Your-Space is a young brand and we are indeed very fortunate to have Mr. Kamath join us as we need strong custodians to manage critical components of our business. He is amongst the few leaders who has led teams on projects focused on enhancing consumer experience. We are keen to have him on board as we are growing rapidly with a focus of being pioneers in the student housing industry.KR Kamath said, "Your-Space is solving a tangible problem for the country's unorganized student housing market and augmenting best guest experience through technology. I am looking forward to being a part of this exciting and humbling journey." An IIM Cambridge - Oxford alumni initiative, Your-Space is a built-to-suit student housing facility that offers top-class accommodation. Aiming at creating a brand that is consistent in safety, comfort and quality that can be trusted by students, parents as well as universities, they partner with property owners and developers to build a home for students by leasing, remodelling and managing large buildings.Your Space fosters holistic living through carefully chosen facilities and services by creating a jovial atmosphere. The company stands out in the cluttered paying guests and hostel rooms market by introducing the use of paperless technology to store data, biometric access that enhances safety and security, laundry services and multi-cuisine menu to suit the individual palate of the students. They are currently located across 7 cities at 21 places and aim to grow by crossing the mark of 75,000 beds across India.About Your-SpaceLaunched in 2016, Your-Space provides students with their very own space where they can develop into responsible adults. The hostel facilities provide services like safety, security, medical convenience, air conditioning, Wi-Fi, well-established kitchen, laundry services, proximity to major markets and also have clean furniture, beddings, walk-in closets along with personal washrooms for the students to have a hassle-free academic life. The jovial atmosphere helps in community building within the hostels via recreation rooms within the premises. The brand is also on panel with institutes of repute to offer housing solutions to its students. Your-space has raised almost a million dollars in funding from angels and individual investors till date.Website link www.your-space.in PWRPWR