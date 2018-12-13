You're going to need therapy: Gwendoline Christie on 'Game of Thrones' final season

Los Angeles, Dec 13 (PTI) Actor Gwendoline Christie believes people will need to go for "therapy" after watching the much-awaited final season of "Game of Thrones". The actor, who plays Brienne of Tarth, was asked by E! News to share something about the final season. "You're going to need therapy," Christie quipped. When asked if someone dies, she replied, "I think just the show ending is going to send all of the world into professional help. "I think it's going to make me incredibly emotional. We're all emotional about the fact that this is the end, and this is the end of something incredibly significant for all of us, and it's been a truly incredible thing to be a part of."The seventh season left Brienne representing the interest of Sansa Stark during the great Dragonpit armistice meeting and seems like to have a role defending the North at Wintefell when the Army of the Dead arrives in the final season."Game of Thrones" returns to HBO in April 2019. PTI SHDSHD