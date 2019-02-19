Youth arrested, charged with sedition for 'anti-national' activities on social media

Noida, Feb 19 (PTI) A 19-year-old man has been arrested in Greater Noida and charged with sedition for his alleged anti-national activities on social media, police said Tuesday. The accused, Shahzaad Solanki, was held around 10.30 pm on Monday during a security check on a road near Dungarpur, which comes under the jurisdiction of Dankaur police station, they said. According to police, Solanki, a class 12 student, was disturbing "communal harmony" and "spreading hatred" by using social media for his "anti-national" activities. "He was posting pro-Pakistan slogans on WhatsApp which were getting circulated further. The police took suo motu cognisance after the posts reached on the WhatsApp of a local police officer," a police official told PTI. An FIR has been registered against Solanki, a resident of Achcheja village, and he has been charged under Indian Penal Code sections 124A (sedition) and 153 A (promoting enmity between different groups and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), the police said. Solanki was on Tuesday produced before a local court, which remanded him in 14-day judicial custody, the official from Dankaur police station said. PTI KIS SNESNE