Youth arrested for raping teen

Jaipur, May 8 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth has been arrested on charges of raping and blackmailing a teenager in Rajasthan's Jaipur district, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Imran Khan, took the 14-year-old to a place in Bagru town, 28 km southwest of Jaipur, on April 26 and allegedly raped her. The youth also took some photos and blackmailed her, the police said. The girl narrated the incident to her family on Tuesday, following which an FIR was lodged and Khan was arrested, the police added.