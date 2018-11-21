Youth attacked over money dispute in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 21 (PTI) A 22-year-old man sustained serious injuries as he was allegedly attacked by a group of men at his residence in Jolly village here over a money dispute, police said on Wednesday.Israr Ansari was rushed to a hospital after the attack on Tuesday, they said.Circle Officer Ram Mohan Sharma said a case has been registered against five persons. The accused are absconding and a manhunt has been launched to nab them.According to a complaint lodged by Ansari's father, Sher Ali, some people barged into their house and attacked his son with sharp weapons over a money dispute.Earlier on Tuesday, Ansari was thrashed with shoes during a meeting of the panchayat, Ali alleged. PTI CORR DIVDIV