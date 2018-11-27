Youth beaten to death in Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (UP) Nov 27 (PTI) A youth was beaten to death at Hathchhoya village under Jhinjhana Police Station in Shamli district, police said Tuesday. The deceased was identified as Rajender, 28, Circle Officer Rajesh Tiwari told PTI. One of the accused has been arrested and the police have registered cases against six persons under sections 147, 148, 149 and 302 of IPC. Police said Rajender and one Rifu got into an altercation during a drinking session on Monday night. They suspect the fight could have led to Rajender's killing. Security has been tightened in the village and additional personnel have been deployed to ease tension, police said. Meanwhile, irate locals blocked the Thana Bhawan Road and kept Rajender's body in the open, demanding justice. Later, police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Two police men have been suspended for negligence of duty. PTI CORR INDIND