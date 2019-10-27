Youth beaten to death in UP's Mau

/R Mau, Oct 27 (PTI) A youth was allegedly beaten to death by some people in the Sarai Lakhansi area of this Uttar Pradesh district, police said on Sunday. The incident took place Saturday night, Circle Officer (city) Rajkumar said. Shahid, 20, was beaten up by some people weilding clout in the area. He sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, he said. Shahid's father Naseem Ahmad said he was informed by two children of the locality that an argument broke out between his son and others over certain things on the former's mobile phone. Shahid was badly beaten up by the group, he alleged. Shahid worked in Mumbai and had come home on Diwali. Police said a case has been registered against six people and the matter is being investigated. PTI CORR NAV AQS