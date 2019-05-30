Youth booked for raping minor in Sikar district

Sikar (R'than), May 30 (PTI) A youth was booked for allegedly raping a minor here, a crime that came to light after the girl delivered a premature baby two days ago, police said on Thursday. The minor's family got to know that she was pregnant for the past seven months after they took her to a hospital when she complained about stomach ache, an officer said. Acting on a complaint lodged by the girl and her parents, the accused, Amir Qazi (20), who is a neighbour, was booked under Section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and also the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act on Tuesday, the officer said. The girl did not tell her family about the incident owing to fear of humiliation, the officer said, adding that a search for the accused was on. PTI CORR AGHMB