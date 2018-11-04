Youth caught with over 400 grams of charas in Chamba

Shimla, Nov 4 (PTI) A youth was arrested and 404 grams of charas was recovered from him in Himachal Pradesh's Chamba district, the police said Sunday.Tilak Raj, a resident of Meru village in Salooni tehsil of Chamba was caught on Saturday at the Tunnuhatti barrier on Chamba-Pathankot national highway, Superintendent of Police Monica Bhutunguru said. The youth was walking towards Tunnuhatti at around 8.20 pm on Saturday when he was asked to stop by the police personnel, she said. Upon checking his bag, the police found charas and arrested him. A case under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act was registered against him, she added. PTI DJI RHL