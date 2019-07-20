Youth commits suicide by jumping in front of train, two others hang themselves

Muzaffarnagar, Jul 20 (PTI) A 23-year-old man allegedly committed suicide by jumping in front of a train while two others hanged themselves to death in separate areas in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said Saturday.The incidents took place Friday.Yajdeep ended his life by jumping in front of a train here, police said, adding that a case has been lodged and the matter is being investigated.The body has been sent for postmortem. In Janakpuri, a Nagar Panchayat employee Ajay Kumar (30) allegedly committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of his house.The body has been sent for postmortem, police said. Shobjit (27) also hanged himself to death from the ceiling of his house in Rampuri locality.Station House Officer (SHO) Anil Kaparvan said it is suspected that Shobjit was disturbed over a family dispute.In another incident, Sureshvir (20) attempted to commit suicide by shooting himself at Barwala village SHO Kushalpal Singh said he has been admitted to a hospital and the matter is being probed. PTI CORR ANBANB