Youth Cong activists protest against Delhi BJP chief, seek apology for remarks against Sonia

New Delhi, Nov 13 (PTI) Youth Congress activists staged a protest near Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari's residence in the North Avenue area here Tuesday over his alleged remark against UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi.They raised slogans against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and sought his apology, accusing him of politicising the Chhath festival.They also burnt an effigy of Tiwari.During poll campaigning in Chhattisgarh recently, Tiwari had allegedly said had Sonia Gandhi observed Chhath, she would have had an intelligent son."Tiwari's unparliamentary language has hurt every mother in the country," Indian Youth Congress (IYC) vice-president Srinivas said.Delhi Pradesh Youth Congress (DPYC) president Vikas Chhikara also took part in the protest.IYC spokesperson Amrish Ranjan Pandey said Tiwari's statement was "shameful" and "anti-women"."Would he ask the same question to BJP leaders," he said.The police stopped the protest march as it reached near Tiwari's residence. The protesters were removed by the police when they insisted on moving ahead and taken to the Parliament Street police station, from where they were released subsequently. PTI VIT RC