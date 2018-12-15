Youth Cong demands JPC probe in Rafale fighter jet deal

New Delhi, Dec 15(PTI) The Youth wing of Congress took out a candlelight march at India Gate in the national capital on Saturday, demanding a joint parliamentary committee probe the Rafale fighter jet deal. The march started from Indian Youth Congress (IYC) office on Raisina Road and ended at India Gate through Janpath Road. The BJP government "lied" in the Supreme Court, stating they shared the price of the Rafale fighter jet with the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) and the CAG report was examined by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC), alleged Keshav Chandra Yadav, IYC president. "It has become apparent that the government has lied in the Supreme Court. Not only the Supreme Court, but the nation has also been kept in the dark," Yadav said while addressing the marchers.The government and the prime minister now need to answer the questions on Rafale deal, he demanded. IYC vice president Srinivas B V alleged the Rafale deal was a "scam" exemplifying "crony capitalism". Spokesperson of the outfit, Amrish Ranjan said there were "more questions" in the matter than Modi government could possibly answer, like why it filed an affidavit in the apex court after getting a "favourable verdict" in the matter. PTI VIT SLB INDIND