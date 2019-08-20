Youth Cong organises blood donation camps to mark Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary

New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress held blood donation camps across the country to mark the 75th birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi on Tuesday. IYC president Srinivas BV and AICC incharge of the outfit Krishna Allavaru inaugurated the blood donation camp at the headquarters of the Congress's youth wing on Raisina Road in Delhi. "Rajiv Gandhi was architect of modern India who aimed development of the country with promoting youths," Srinivas said on the occasion. Allavaru said Rajiv Gandhi shed his blood for the people of this country and now IYC members were donating blood in memory of his sacrifice. National media incharge of the outfit Amrish Ranjan Pandey said thousands of IYC workers, party leaders and office bearers donated blood at camps held at state and district levels across the country. In Delhi, over 450 people donated blood on the occasion, he added. PTI VIT CK