Youth Congress has tried to expose the propaganda of the ruling BJP dispensation: Pandey

New Delhi, May 14 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) has tried to build a narrative on socio-economic issues through a series of interviews with experts on its official Facebook page and expose the "propaganda" of the ruling BJP government, the youth wing's media in-charge Amrish Ranjan Pandey said Tuesday. In the Lok Sabha polls, the IYC has helped the Congress by building a narrative on socio-economic issues which is contrary to the information provided by the ruling dispensation at the Centre, Pandey said. The use of social media has increased substantially in last few years and has become a readily available source of information amongst youth of the country who are affected by narratives built through these sources, he said. "This is an ongoing initiative where objective is to reveal the political truths in their correct sense through the social media platform and expose propaganda of the ruling dispensation of BJP," Pandey said.The IYC's Media and Communication department came up with a strategic initiative of organising the talk show 'Unveiling Political Truths' to present a true narrative of various political facts, Pandey claimed. The talk show involved interviews with subject experts of average length 30 minutes. The interviews are available on Facebook page of IYC. So far, twenty three episodes of 'Unveiling Political Truth' have been done, he said. Well known domain experts like Mrinal Pandey, Sagarika Ghose, Professor Dinesh Singh, Shatrughna Sinha, Yashwant Sinha, Lt General (retired) DS Hooda and Swami Agnivesh have been interviewed so far, he added. PTI VIT VIT TDSTDS