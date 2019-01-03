Youth Congress stages protest over Rafale tape

New Delhi, Jan 3 (PTI) The Delhi unit of Youth Congress Thursday staged a protest near Parliament House, demanding the Modi government's response to a tape allegedly connected to the Rafale deal. Congress president Rahul Gandhi had tried to play the audio tape of purported conversation between a Goa minister and a person in the Lok Sabha but was denied permission by the Speaker on Wednesday. "The government owes a reply to the people on Rafale deal but it is hiding by not allowing contents of the tape from becoming public," said Indian Youth Congress spokesperson Amrish Ranjan Pandey. The protesters led by Delhi Youth Congress president Vikas Chikkara were stopped by police on Raisina Road, while marching towards Parliament House. The Youth Congress activists also demanded a joint parliamentary committee probe into the Rafale fighter aircraft deal. PTI VIT SLB SMN