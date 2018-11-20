Youth Congress to hold nationwide march against NDA govt over unemployment, corruption

New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) will organise a march from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu to Delhi against the NDA government over issues of unemployment, corruption and social inequality. The "Yuva Kranti Yatra" will begin on November 26 from Kanyakumari and reach the national capital on Martyrs' Day on January 30 after covering all the states. "This government has been doling out slogans of 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' but facts state massive rise in sexual and physical violence against women in the last four-and-half years. They have failed on all fronts be it promises of development, farmers' welfare or corruption issues," Youth Congress President Keshav Yadav said. Youth Congress Vice President Srinivas BV said, "The youth of the nation feels cheated. Tall promises of development have fallen flat and the government has been indulging in name-changing and divisive political stunts to take attention away from their failure. This is the reason why we are forced to march across the length and breadth of the nation to awaken this government."Rising unemployment, price hike, farmers' distress, rising incidents of violence against women and corruption in the country are among the few issues which the protesters will be raising during the march. The march is also to save the Constitution, which the outfit claims is under attack from the ruling dispensation. PTI AMP GJS SMN