Youth Congress workers detained during protest over Rafale deal

New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) Activists of the Indian Youth Congress (IYC) were detained by police on Friday during a protest against the Narendra Modi government over the Rafale fighter jet deal. IYC president Keshav Chand Yadav and vice president Srinivas along with several other workers of the outfit were marching towards the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) when they were detained near the Tughlaq Road. "It has been proved by Rahul Gandhi today that the Modi government has indulged in corruption over the Rafale deal," Yadav claimed. IYC national spokesperson Amrish Ranjan Pandey alleged that the Modi government is "crushing" constitutional bodies "to hide lies on the Rafale scam". He said the Youth Congress will launch a series of protests across the country over the issue. The detained activists were taken to the Mandir Marg police station, he added. PTI VIT TDS TDS SNESNE