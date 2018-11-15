Youth dies after solo paraglide goes awry

/R Shimla, Nov 15 (PTI) A 21-year-old youth died after he apparently fell off a cliff while trying to paraglide solo in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday, /Rpolice said. Neel Chand, a resident of Dhara village, suffered serious injuries in the accident in Dobhi area. He passed away while he was being rescued by locals, said district Superintendent of Police Shalini Agnihotri.A police team reached the spot and investigating the incident, the SP said. PTI DJI ADHMB