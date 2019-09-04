Youth dies of injuries in Srinagar hospital, restrictions reimposed in parts of city

Srinagar, Sep 4 (PTI) A Kashmiri youth who was injured during protests last month died at a Srinagar hospital in the early hours of Wednesday, prompting authorities to reimpose restrictions in parts of the city, officials said. Asrar Ahmed Khan was part of a mob holding protests in Soura on August 6, a day after the Centre revoked Jammu and Kashmir's special status and announced its bifurcation into two union territories, they said. Restrictions were reimposed Downtown Srinagar and parts of the Civil Lines area as a precautionary measure.Khan, who was admitted to the Sher-i-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) in Soura, died shortly after midnight on Wednesday, officials said."He did not have any bullet injuries," a top police official said. PTI SKL MINMIN