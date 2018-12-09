scorecardresearch
Youth dies of suspected drug overdose in Ludhiana

Ludhiana, Dec 9 (PTI) An 18-year-old man died of suspected drug overdose in a village here, police said on Sunday.Investigating officer (IO) Harmit Singh of Koom Kalan police station said that the youth's body was found lying on paddy stubble in the fields of his neighbour.The police have registered a case on the complaint of his brother, the IO said.He said the deceased's brother had told the police that he was an addict.The man had allegedly injected drug into his arm on Saturday and died of suspected overdose, police said. PTI COR SUN CK

