Youth gets life sentence for killing colleague

Coimbatore, Feb 28 (PTI) A youth working in a catering firm was sentenced to life and fined Rs 1,000 by a court here on Thursday, for killing his colleague in a monetary dispute 14 months ago. The judge of the First Additional District Court M Gunasekharan delivered the verdict. According to the prosecution, Praveen Kumar and Mohan had a tiff over a sum of Rs 300 on November 24, 2017. Kumar flung a large stone on Mohan's head leading to his death in hospital two days later. Kumar was arrested and lodged in the central jail. PTI NVM NVG INDIND

