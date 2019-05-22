Youth hacked to death in UP's Pratapgarh

Pratapgarh (UP), May 22 (PTI) A youth was allegedly hacked to death by his cousin in Kunda area here on Wednesday, police said. Rajesh Kumar Yadav (21) was sleeping in his fields in the morning when his cousin Satish Yadav allegedly hacked him to death, police said quoting the victim's family. They said Satish was mentally unstable. A probe is on into the matter. No arrest has so far been made so far, police said. PTI CORR ABN RDK PTI 05221813 RDKRDK