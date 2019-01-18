scorecardresearch
Youth held for attempting to rape minor girl in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Jan 18 (PTI) A 20-year-old youth has been arrested for allegedly attempting to rape a 16-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district, police said on Friday.According to a complaint lodged by the girl's father, the accused, Shivam, picked up the minor from near a sugar cane field on Thursday and tried to rape her in Bachan Singh Colony under New Mandi police station, they said.He fled after the girl cried for help, the police said.A case has been registered and the accused will be produced before the magistrate to record his statement, Station House Officer Harsharan Sharma said. PTI CORR DIVDIV

