Youth held for raping 8-year-old in UP

Banda (UP), Dec 22 (PTI) A 23-year-old youth was arrested on Saturday for allegedly raping an eight-year-old girl in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot, police said.The accused was identified as Suraj, they said.The minor had gone to pick fruits with her younger brother when the accused allegedly raped her in Akbarpur village under Karvi Kotwali police station area, Inspector In-charge Anil Kumar Singh said.Suraj placed large stones on the girl, who was unconscious, before fleeing, he said.The girl's family launched a search for her after her brother reached home alone, he added.An FIR has been registered and the girl has been sent for medical examination, Singh said.