Youth held for sharing objectionable post

Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives
Ballia (UP), Mar 7 (PTI) A youth has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district for allegedly sharing an objectionable picture of a deity on WhatsApp, police said Thursday. Mohammad Naeem was arrested on Wednesday after an FIR was registered against him for sharing the picture on the messaging platform, Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Pal Singh said. PTI CORR ABNHMB
Copyright©2021 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today