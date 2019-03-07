scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Youth held for sharing objectionable post

Ballia (UP), Mar 7 (PTI) A youth has been arrested in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district for allegedly sharing an objectionable picture of a deity on WhatsApp, police said Thursday. Mohammad Naeem was arrested on Wednesday after an FIR was registered against him for sharing the picture on the messaging platform, Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Pal Singh said. PTI CORR ABNHMB

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos