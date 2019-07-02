Youth killed by cousin over ownership of mobile

Ballia (UP), Jul 2 (PTI) A 22-year-old youth was allegedly killed by his cousin following a dispute over the ownership of a mobile phone in Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police said on Tuesday. Pankaj Rajbhar died on the spot when his cousin allegedly attacked him with a sharp weapon at Panditpur village in Sukhpura area on Monday night, the police said. Both were claiming ownership of the mobile and had a heated debate over the issue. A case has been registered and efforts are on to nab the accused, an officer said. PTI CORR SAB ADHMB