Youth killed for "objecting" to sexual harassment of sister, mother

Batala (Pb), Sep 23 (PTI) Arms and the head of a 19-year-old youth was chopped off allegedly by his neighbour after he objected to the sexual harassment of his sister and mother, police said here on Monday. Rajinder Kumar's mutilated body, stuffed in a jute bag, was fished out of a drain here on Sunday, police said. His mother Bishno Devi had filed a complaint with police on September 19 that his son was missing, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Balkrishna Kalia. The victim's mother alleged that the accused, identified as Ashok Kumar, killed him for objecting to their harassment. A murder case was registered against the accused, police said. PTI COR CHS RDKRDK