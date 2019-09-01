Youth killed, three hurt in lightning strike

Jaipur, Sep 1 (PTI) A youth was killed and three others were injured in a lightning strike in the area falling under the Devgarh police station of Rajsamand district here on Sunday. Police said Vinod Balai (17) was killed near a temple while returning from the Ramdevra fair. Police said the body was handed over to family members after autopsy while the injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital. PTI AG RDKRDK