scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Youth killed, three hurt in lightning strike

Jaipur, Sep 1 (PTI) A youth was killed and three others were injured in a lightning strike in the area falling under the Devgarh police station of Rajsamand district here on Sunday. Police said Vinod Balai (17) was killed near a temple while returning from the Ramdevra fair. Police said the body was handed over to family members after autopsy while the injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital. PTI AG RDKRDK

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos