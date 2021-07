Muzaffarnagar, Apr 20 (PTI) Police have arrested a youth for allegedly creating a fake Facebook account of a girl and posting objectionable photos of her on the social networking site, an official said. SP Ajay Kumar Pandey told mediapersons that the youth, identified as Vikas Dhinvan, was arrested following a complaint lodged by the girl's parents. PTI CORR RDK RDK SNESNE