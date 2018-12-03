scorecardresearch
Youth shot at by father over family dispute

Muzaffarnagar, Dec 3 (PTI) A 20-year-old man was shot at by his father allegedly over some family dispute here Monday, police said. The man, Govinda, was shot at by his father Ajaypal in an area under the Jansath police station limits. Govinda was admitted to hospital in a critical condition while his father has gone absconding after the incident, SHO Sevesh Kumar said. He said family dispute was stated to be the reason behind the incident, and added that police are probing the matter. PTI CORR CK

