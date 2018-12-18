Youth should become messengers of Bhagvad Gita: Sushma Swaraj

Kurukshetra, Dec 18 (PTI) External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday said for the welfare of the world, every youngster would have to become a messenger of the holy Srimad Bhagvad Gita.Swaraj was the chief guest at the 'Vaishvik Gita Paath Karyakram' organised on the concluding day of the International Gita festival 2018 here.Speaking at the third edition of the festival, Swaraj said, for the third time, 18,000 students recited 18 'shlokas' of 18 chapters of the Gita at one place together, thus creating history again. The senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader said the holy Gita was the biggest philosophical text as it teaches how one should lead his/her life and also paves way for solving all problems of the world.She said every youngster must adopt in life at least two 'shlokas' of the holy book as it has the power to make the individual cultured, she said.Swaraj further said that the grand festival had put Kurukshetra on global map. PTI SUN RHL