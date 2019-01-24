Youth stabbed to death in Delhi

New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) A 25-year-old man was stabbed to death in central Delhi's Karol Bagh area, the police said Thursday.Guru Prasad, a resident of Shiv Vatika temple near Tank Road, was delivery boy, working for online food ordering service Zomato, they said. Prasad left his house on Wednesday night to attend a wedding where he had a quarrel with some of his acquaintances after consuming alcohol, they added. Two to three persons stabbed him fled the spot, a senior police officer said. The victim's parents were informed by the police who reached the BLK hospital on Thursday morning, the police said. Police are probing the incident and analysing the nearby CCTV footage, they added. PTI NIT RHL