Youth stabbed to death in Kota

Kota (Rajasthan), Nov 10 (PTI) A youth in his early 20's was stabbed to death by five men here over old enmity, police said Saturday.Bhuvnesh Valmiki, a resident of Bhadana area was attacked at around 9 pm on Friday in the city's Naval Park locality, circle in-charge (CI), Nayapura Police Station Manoj Rana said.The victim sustained three fatal injuries, two in the abdomen and one in the heart and was taken to the Maharao Bhim Singh hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, he said.The accused identified as Suraj, Akash and three others fled the spot after committing the crime, he said, adding that the five were booked for murder. Valmiki's body was handed over to his family members Friday after the postmortem examination, he added. RHL