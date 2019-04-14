Youth staged a protest in Uri town alleging irregularities in Army's porters' list

Srinagar, Apr 14 (PTI) Dozens of youth staged a protest in the frontier Uri town in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday against the alleged irregularities in the selection list of porters in the Army, police said.The Army on Sunday issued the selection list of 600 porters for as many vacancies. However, those candidates, whose names did not figure in the selection list, protested against the Army, alleging irregularities in the selection process, a police official said.He said the protesters accused the Army of selecting candidates from outside Uri.The situation was brought under control and the protesters diffused after some time, the official said. PTI SSB RCJ