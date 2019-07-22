Youth trying to retrieve cricket ball from industrialist's premises shot at: police

Gorakhpur, Jul 22 (PTI) A 19-year-old youth trying to retrieve a cricket ball from inside the residential premises of an industrialist was shot at and critically injured on Monday by the industrialist's gunman here. The victim, Arvind Kumar Chauhan, suffered gun shot wounds in his forehead and an eye, and was rushed to the local BRD Medical College which referred him to a bigger hospital in Lucknow in view of the gravity of the injuries, said police.As per local residents, Arvind was playing cricket outside the house of C P Agarwal, the managing director of an industrial unit here on Monday evening, when his ball went inside the Agarwal's residential campus.As Arvind tried to scale the boundary wall of Agarwal's house in a bid to retrieve the ball, the industrialist bodyguard, Sandeep Kumar Singh, opened fire at the youth, they said.Arvind runs a vegetable shop."The youth was trying to scale the outer boundary wall of C P Agarwal's house in Gorakhnath area and the people saw his gunner Sandeep Kumar Singh firing at the youth," said Gorakhnath area Circle Officer Praveen Singh. "The gunner has escaped and the youth has been referred to the SGPGI, Lucknow. His condition is said to be stable. The process of registering an FIR has been initiated at the Gorakhnath," said the circle officer. PTI CORR NAV RAXRAX