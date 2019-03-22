Youth's Crushed Legs and Life Saved by Timely Treatment at Parvathy Hospital

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) CHENNAI, March 22, 2019/PRNewswire/ --Patient sustained extensive crush injury on his left foot while working with a power drill machine; the cost-effective treatment saved the patient's foot from amputationParvathy Hospital, Chennai today announced that they had successfully conducted a complicated multiple surgical treatment to a patient who sustained extensive crush injury to the left foot while working with a power drill machine. The highly complex surgical treatment and procedure was conducted by team of surgeons headed by Dr. V.T.S. Arul Sivakumar, Plastic Surgeon and Dr. Dharmaraj, Orthopedic Surgeon, Parvathy Hospital, to a 32-year-old patient enabling him to walk on his own without any support. (Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/839843/Patient_Suresh_Kumar_after_surgery.jpg)The patient from Tiruvannamalai district, Mr. Suresh K had earlier sustained a grievous injury on his left foot while he was working with a power drill machine. Initially he was admitted to a nearby hospital where the wound was cleaned, and multiple wires were fixed. The patient developed a large area of skin muscle on both the upper and lower side of the foot. Later the patient developed septicemia, and he was advised for a surgical removal of the limb to save his life.With intense fear, the patient approached Parvathy Hospital for further treatment. A team of doctors completely examined the patient and advised him for an immediate surgery to avoid risk of his limb from being removed.Dr. V.T.S. Arul Sivakumar, Plastic Surgeon, Parvathy Hospital said, "After thorough examination of the patient, we immediately advised him and performed a surgery. Initially we resuscitated PT and executed technique of multiple wiring and the wounds were cleaned. Later he underwent a surgery, wound debridement for medically removing his dead tissues. The unique technique of vacuum assisted wound closure, VAC application was performed to the patient on the same day to save his limb."He further said, "There were large wounds of 20x10 cm in the upper side and 10x15 cm on planter side of the foot including the leg. During the treatment, all his wounds were covered with skin taken from the patient's own body and final surgery was performed. Finally, all wounds were healed, all wires were completely removed, and the patient was able to walk on his own within 2-weeks."The recovered patient said, "The previous hospital advised for an amputation for my injury. The extreme fear held me to look for a treatment that can save my leg. Parvathy Hospital gave a hope to reverse the risk of amputation. The treatment was faster than expected with my wounds being fully healed and I was able to walk without any support and now I am back to my job."About Parvathy Hospital Parvathy Hospital, Chennai's leading Multispecialty healthcare service provider consistently envisioning patients' needs has been introducing innovation for past three decades. The Centres of Excellence is to build on core philosophy of high quality of care in key areas of Orthopaedics, Emergency & Critical Care, Cardiac Sciences, Neuro Sciences, Urology, Vascular sciences and Gastro Entereology. In the years to come, Parvathy Hospital will continue to define benchmarks in clinical care and service excellence. The Hospital always serve the patients with best care, state-of-the-art technology, systems and the best talent India has to offer - medical or managerial. It has a constant focus on clinical excellence and in attracting and retaining clinicians has become the cornerstone of our success. Source: Parvathy Ortho Hospital Private Limited PWRPWR