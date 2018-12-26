Youths should visit country's borders to inculcate deeper sense of patriotism: Joshi

(Eds: Correcting typo in heading ) JAMMU, Dec 26 (PTI) Senior RSS leader Suresh 'Bhaiyyaji' Joshi Wednesday urged youths to visit India's frontiers to see how the people living at borders are helping in safeguarding it often at the cost of their lives.It will help youths inculcate a deeper sense of patriotism, he said, while also urging authorities to facilitate them in visiting the country's borders. Joshi made the remarks here, where he has arrived on a two-days' visit to take stock of the political situation in the state and various organisation issues of the saffron outfit, which he did in a slew of meetings with the RSS cadres and the BJP leadership. Maintaining that the border people are a source of inspiration for the people at large in the country, the RSS leader also urged authorities to increase the border assistance programmes for welfare of the border population. Praising the "valour" and "sacrifices" of the border population, he said the people living at borders are playing the same role as the security forces in safeguarding the country.Joshi also stressed that the border people be encouraged to start developmental programmes in their villages.Joshi, who held deliberations with "shakha parmukhs" of different areas in Jammu, said swayamsevaks should establish more shakhas in border areas which is the main base of Sangh.The senior RSS leader also held a meeting with top Sangh functionaries, the BJP's core group members, the leaders of VHP, Bajrang Dal and various other units of the RSS in the state and discussed various issues concerning the state and nation with them. PTI AB RAXRAX