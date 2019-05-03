YouTube greenlits 'Cobra Kai' for season three

Los Angeles, May 3 (PTI) YouTube has ordered a third season of its hit series "Cobra Kai".The show is based on Robert Mark Kamen's "The Karate Kid" film series and created by Jon Hurwitz, Hayden Schlossberg, and Josh Heald, according to Variety.It features William Zabka and Ralph Macchio, the original stars of the 1984 film. The story, set after 34 years, follows the reopening of the Cobra Kai karate dojo by Johnny Lawrence and the rekindling of his old rivalry with Daniel LaRusso. The show's first season premiered on YouTube in May 2018, while its sophomore season debuted last month. Both the seasons received positive reviews from the fans and the critics of the franchise.The third season will premiere in 2020. PTI RB RB