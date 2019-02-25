YouTube sensation Lilly Singh comes out bisexual

Toronto, Feb 25 (PTI) Indian-origin YouTuber Lilly Singh aka Superwoman on Monday revealed she is bisexual. The 30-year-old internet sensation said she faced challenges in the past due to her gender, colour and sexuality, but has now decided to "embrace" them. "Female... Coloured... Bisexual. Throughout my life these have proven to be obstacles from time to time. "But now I'm fully embracing them as my superpowers. No matter how many 'boxes' you check, I encourage you to do the same," she posted on Twitter.Other popular YouTubers have also come out as bisexual in recently.In October, Anna Akana revealed she is a bisexual after getting drunk at the Streamy Awards. Lilly, who went active on YouTube in 2010, has emerged as one of the most popular stars on the video-sharing website. She is also a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador. PTI SHD RDSRDS