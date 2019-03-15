YouTube star Lilly Singh to replace Carson Daly in NBC late-night slot

Los Angeles, Mar 15 (PTI) Indian-origin YouTube star Lilly Singh will host a show on NBC that will replace Carson Daly's "Last Call".Daly, who hosted the show for the past 17 years, had announced his exit last month. He said he will "concentrate on his duties as host of the 'Orange Room' on Today, as host and producer on 'The Voice' and to spend more time with family". Singh's new show, "A Little Late With Lilly Singh", will debut in September on the 1:30 am spot which is currently occupied by "Last Call With Carson Daly", NBC announced Thursday.Her appointment is a historic feat as it makes her the first woman to lead a late-night show on a broadcast network. Singh's show will be a half-hour program and she will be conducting in-studio interviews with a variety of guests. She will also create and star in pre-taped comedy sketches and signature segments, according to Entertainment Tonight.Born to Indian parents in Canada, Singh is known as Superwoman among her fans. She has over 14 million followers on YouTube. On Thursday, during her appearance on Jimmy Fallon's "Tonight Show", the YouTube star talked about her new gig. "I'm so excited because I truly get to create a show from scratch. I get to make it inclusive... and create something I really believe in," Singh said. PTI RB RB BKBK