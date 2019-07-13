YRS holds protests to abolish holiday on 'martyrs' day'

Jammu, Jul 13 (PTI) Terming the 'martyrs' day' observed on July 13 as a 'black day', the Yuva Rajput Sabha (YRS) staged protests here demanding abolishment of holiday on Saturday. The 'martyrs' day' is observed in Jammu and Kashmir on July 13 every year in memory of those killed in firing by soldiers of Dogra ruler Maharaja Hari Singh on this day in 1931, YRS president Surinder Singh Gilli said. He said the community observed the holiday as a 'black day' as it was a reminder of large scale arson, loot and sectarian carnage against the minority Hindus. Over 300 activists, led by Gilli, gathered here and staged protests against the 'martyrs' day'.Alleging that the incident had not been portrayed right, Gilli appealed to Jammu and Kashmir Governor Satya Pal Malik to declare July 13 as a working day. Gilli said the YRS had also urged the Modi government to abolish the public holiday on July 13 and declare September 23 as a gazetted holiday on birth anniversary of Maharaja Hari Singh. PTI AB KJ