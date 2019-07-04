YSRCP, TDP members spar over Andhra Pradesh data leak case in LS

New Delhi, Jul 4 (PTI) Members of the YSRCP and the TDP sparred in Lok Sabha Thursday over the reported leak of personal data of individuals when the latter was in power in Andhra Pradesh.Participating in the debate on Aadhaar and Other Services (Amendment) Bill, 2019, YSRCP MP K Sridhar told the House of an alleged leak of data of people who had participated in a Smart Pulse Survey in the state in 2016.Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members reacted sharply, prompting N K Premachandran , who was presiding the House, to ask Sridhar to limit himself to the bill.TDP members said the YSRCP was trying to malign the image of their party by making false accusations.Sridhar alleged that the data was used to "manipulate" elections by creating voters' profile. PTI NAB NAB ANBANB